Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Leads Hazardous Material Training Across Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Humphreys Leads Hazardous Material Training Across Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    An instructor briefs participants during Hazardous Material Inventory and Disposal training at Camp Humphreys, Sept. 11-12. The two-day course combined classroom instruction with hands-on computer training to prepare garrison personnel across Korea for the Army’s transition to the Web Compliance Assessment and Sustainment System – Enterprise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 01:29
    Photo ID: 9340954
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-ZZ000-1002
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Leads Hazardous Material Training Across Korea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humphreys leads hazardous material training across Korea
    Humphreys Leads Hazardous Material Training Across Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humphreys leads hazardous material training across Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG-H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download