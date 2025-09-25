Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys leads hazardous material training across Korea [Image 1 of 2]

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2025

    USAG Humphreys

    Participants from U.S. Army garrisons across Korea collaborate during Hazardous Material Inventory and Disposal training at Camp Humphreys, Sept. 11-12. The two-day course prepared personnel for the Army’s transition to the Web Compliance Assessment and Sustainment System – Enterprise, which will replace the current hazardous material management platform.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
