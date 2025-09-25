Humphreys leads hazardous material training across Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 09.13.2025 Courtesy Photo USAG Humphreys

Participants from U.S. Army garrisons across Korea collaborate during Hazardous Material Inventory and Disposal training at Camp Humphreys, Sept. 11-12. The two-day course prepared personnel for the Army’s transition to the Web Compliance Assessment and Sustainment System – Enterprise, which will replace the current hazardous material management platform.