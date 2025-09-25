U.S. Marines, Japan Self-Defense Force discuss enemy prisoner of war handling during Resolute Dragon 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Boron, left, a law enforcement integration officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, attends a meeting with members of Japan Self-Defense Force to discuss enemy prisoner of war protocol as part of Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the southwest islands, that strengthens the command, control and multidomain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert) Photo has been edited for operational security.