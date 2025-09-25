Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Japan Self-Defense Force discuss enemy prisoner of war handling during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Marines, Japan Self-Defense Force discuss enemy prisoner of war handling during Resolute Dragon 25

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific attend a meeting with members of Japan Self-Defense Force to discuss enemy prisoner of war protocol as part of Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the southwest islands, that strengthens the command, control and multidomain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert) Photo has been edited for operational security.

    This work, U.S. Marines, Japan Self-Defense Force discuss enemy prisoner of war handling during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alliance
    III MEF
    Detainee
    Brief
    Conference
    Resolute Dragon 25

