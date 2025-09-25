Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego [Image 3 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) disembark the ship upon arrival to its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, 2025, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9340666
    VIRIN: 250925-N-BW367-1285
    Resolution: 5833x3889
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego [Image 17 of 17], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego
    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SanDiego
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Family
    Homecoming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download