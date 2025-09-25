USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Brenden Palmer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) proposes to his significant other as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)
