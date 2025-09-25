USS America Arrives in San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)