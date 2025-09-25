Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola 

    Naval Base San Diego

    The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 9340114
    VIRIN: 250925-N-CF730-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    return to homeport
    USS America
    San Diego

