The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9340110
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-CF730-1008
|Resolution:
|3959x2639
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America Arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.