    Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay [Image 26 of 27]

    Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (September 16, 2025) Personnel Specialist Chief Sonia Gamboacampos, middle, being covered at the Anchors Catering and Conference Center during a Chief pinning for the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on September 16, 2025. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9340102
    VIRIN: 250916-N-DE539-1143
    Resolution: 3031x2925
    Size: 1006.8 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Bay
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Pacific

