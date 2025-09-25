Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (September 16, 2025) Personnel Specialist Chief Sonia Gamboacampos, middle, being pinned by her family at the Anchors Catering and Conference Center during a Chief pinning for the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on September 16, 2025. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)