    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award [Image 2 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Leadership from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, take part in an immersion tour of two Air Force Global Strike Command initiatives, the Stryker STEEL program and the Virtual Reality In-Air Refueling Program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May, 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    VIRIN: 250505-F-YH293-1058
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    AFGSC
    VR
    Stryker STEEL

