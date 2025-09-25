Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, take part in an immersion tour of two Air Force Global Strike Command initiatives, the Stryker STEEL program and the Virtual Reality In-Air Refueling Program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May, 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)