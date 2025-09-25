U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Wolf, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron, stands outside a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 11, 2020. Wolf was instrumental in the development of a virtual reality trainer for incoming B-52 aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9339983
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-YH293-1003
|Resolution:
|1200x846
|Size:
|139.02 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award [Image 2 of 2], by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award
No keywords found.