Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Gabrielle Terrett 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Wolf, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron, stands outside a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 11, 2020. Wolf was instrumental in the development of a virtual reality trainer for incoming B-52 aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9339983
    VIRIN: 200811-F-YH293-1003
    Resolution: 1200x846
    Size: 139.02 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award [Image 2 of 2], by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award
    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    innovation
    307th BW
    10th AF
    VR training
    Reserve Transform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download