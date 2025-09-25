Leader of the pack: Innovation and intensity earn 307th Bomb Wing Airman DAF award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Wolf, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron, stands outside a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 11, 2020. Wolf was instrumental in the development of a virtual reality trainer for incoming B-52 aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)