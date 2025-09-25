Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From CV 67 to CVN 79: James Prosise’s 39-Year Journey in Naval Shipbuilding [Image 2 of 2]

    From CV 67 to CVN 79: James Prosise’s 39-Year Journey in Naval Shipbuilding

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, Va. (Sept. 15, 2025) — Mr. James Prosise stands proudly with his retirement flag during a ceremony recognizing his upcoming retirement. The event marked the close of his extraordinary 39-year career in naval shipbuilding, a journey that began with USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) and came full circle with USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9339644
    VIRIN: 250915-N-DJ454-9053
    Resolution: 1545x1231
    Size: 300.16 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
