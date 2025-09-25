Newport News, Va. (Sept. 15, 2025) — Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Commanding Officer Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Newport News, stands with Mr. James Prosise during a ceremony recognizing his upcoming retirement. The event marked the close of Prosise’s extraordinary 39-year career in naval shipbuilding, a journey that began with USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) and came full circle with USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).
From CV 67 to CVN 79: James Prosise's 39-Year Journey in Naval Shipbuilding
