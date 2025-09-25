NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Utilitiesman Jalesa Thomas poses for a photo during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9339613
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-OC333-1375
|Resolution:
|5463x3635
|Size:
|973.43 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Naval Support Facility Thurmont [Image 33 of 33], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.