New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Naval Support Facility Thurmont

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Sept. 16, 2025) Naval Support Facility Thurmont Command Master Chief Tim Taylor, right, presents the newly-pinned Chief Petty Officers during a ceremony at Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Sept. 16, 2025. Six Sailors and one Soldier were pinned as Chief Petty Officers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)