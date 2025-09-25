Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Naval Support Facility Thurmont [Image 33 of 33]

    New Chief Petty Officers Pinned at Naval Support Facility Thurmont

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    Naval Support Facility Thurmont

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Sept. 16, 2025) Naval Support Facility Thurmont Command Master Chief Tim Taylor, right, presents the newly-pinned Chief Petty Officers during a ceremony at Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Sept. 16, 2025. Six Sailors and one Soldier were pinned as Chief Petty Officers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:44
    Navy
    Chief petty officer
    CPO
    pinning

