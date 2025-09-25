Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Accomplished!

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by David Gray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    National Park Service staff and USACE Baltimore District personnel pose with the completed 17th Street closure system following the annual exercise along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 25, 2025. The post-and-panel structure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue represents the most visible component of the Potomac Park Levee System, designed by USACE Baltimore District and can be fully deployed in preparation for high water events as part of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Accomplished! [Image 6 of 6], by David Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

