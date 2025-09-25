Mission Accomplished!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Park Service staff and USACE Baltimore District personnel pose with the completed 17th Street closure system following the annual exercise along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 25, 2025. The post-and-panel structure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue represents the most visible component of the Potomac Park Levee System, designed by USACE Baltimore District and can be fully deployed in preparation for high water events as part of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project.