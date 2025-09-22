USS John C. Sennis Supply Awards at Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-ND955-1006 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 25, 2025) Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) supply department receive awards and promotions during an awards-at-quarters ceremony aboard the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)