    USS John C. Sennis Supply Awards at Quarters [Image 4 of 10]

    USS John C. Sennis Supply Awards at Quarters

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gage Tawney 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250925-N-ND955-1004 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 25, 2025) Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) supply department receive awards and promotions during an awards-at-quarters ceremony aboard the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9339070
    VIRIN: 250925-N-ND955-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS John C. Sennis Supply Awards at Quarters [Image 10 of 10], by SN Gage Tawney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USN
    CVN74
    awards at quarters
    JCS

