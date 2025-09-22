Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 23, 2025) – Corey LaCroix, a plastic fabricator mechanic at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), conducts a quality check on a plug, Sept. 23, 2025. LaCroix’s work is part of the model line effort, a process improvement initiative implemented at PNSY and other naval shipyards. The initiative emphasizes thorough pre-work preparation and material readiness to enable uninterrupted, efficient work and reduce stoppages. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY enhances critical warfighting capabilities by delivering first-time quality service—on time and on budget—to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are ready to fight when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) ((This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 9338588
    VIRIN: 250923-N-VG694-2006
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight
    Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Navy250
    Fleet
    Fight
    Model Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download