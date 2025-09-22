Model Line: Building the Fleet, Forging the Foundry, Ready for the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 23, 2025) – Corey LaCroix, a plastic fabricator mechanic at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), conducts a quality check on a plug, Sept. 23, 2025. LaCroix’s work is part of the model line effort, a process improvement initiative implemented at PNSY and other naval shipyards. The initiative emphasizes thorough pre-work preparation and material readiness to enable uninterrupted, efficient work and reduce stoppages. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY enhances critical warfighting capabilities by delivering first-time quality service—on time and on budget—to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are ready to fight when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) ((This photo has been altered for security purposes.)