    405th AFSB command team conducts whirlwind series of site visits across Germany

    405th AFSB command team conducts whirlwind series of site visits across Germany

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade command team hit the road recently and conducted a whirlwind series of site visits and key leader engagements across Germany. Army Col. Ernest Lane II and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill visited LRC Wiesbaden, Ansbach, Stuttgart and Bavaria as well as Base Support Operations Maintenance and Army Field Support Battalion-Germany Sept. 16-18, 2025.

    While there, they toured multiple facilities and observed operations in support of several U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe garrisons. They also recognized several outstanding Team 405 employees and presented certificates of achievement, commander’s coins for excellence and length of service awards.

    Special shoutout to Javier Gonzalez, a plans and operations specialist at LRC Stuttgart , who received a commander’s coin for excellence for his outstanding performance and dedication to duty in support of the brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 03:28
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
