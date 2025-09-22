IPACC Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Malaysian Silat performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025. IPACC, IPAMS, and SELF represent the U.S. Army Pacific’s most significant multilateral land power engagements in the Indo-Pacific and provide an enduring platform for dialogue, interoperability, and collective understanding among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)