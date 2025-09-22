Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPACC Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IPACC Opening Ceremony

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Malaysian Silat performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025. IPACC, IPAMS, and SELF represent the U.S. Army Pacific’s most significant multilateral land power engagements in the Indo-Pacific and provide an enduring platform for dialogue, interoperability, and collective understanding among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 9338254
    VIRIN: 250923-A-UU257-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPACC Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IPACC Opening Ceremony
    IPACC Opening Ceremony
    IPACC Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Forge Unity at 14th IPACC in Malaysia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Build #Partnerships #USARPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download