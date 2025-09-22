Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPACC Opening Ceremony

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior army leaders from across the Indo-Pacific gather for the opening ceremony of the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025. U.S Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Malaysian Army Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain, Chief of the Malaysian Army, Tuan Haji Adly Bin Zahari, Deputy Minister of Defense-Malaysia, alongside David H. Gamble, Jr., Deputy Chief of Mission-U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur, are among the distinguished guests in attendance for the combined forums that bring together the region’s most senior land force commanders, officers, and enlisted leaders to foster personal relationships, promote multilateral cooperation, and address shared security challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

