The gold standard: 30th Medical Group earns gold medal for excellence in primary care

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Capili, Family Health Administrative Technician with 30th Healthcare Operations Squadron, checks a patient in for an appointment at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025. All patients must check in before a scheduled appointment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)