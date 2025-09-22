Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The gold standard: 30th Medical Group earns gold medal for excellence in primary care [Image 3 of 4]

    The gold standard: 30th Medical Group earns gold medal for excellence in primary care

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Capili, Family Health Administrative Technician with 30th Healthcare Operations Squadron, checks a patient in for an appointment at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025. All patients must check in before a scheduled appointment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)

