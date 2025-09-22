University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX

University of Alaska Cadet Army ROTC Cadet Ashley Lee scans her sector of fire during a field training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2025. The Nanook Battalion which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to develop warrior skills, train tactical task and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
