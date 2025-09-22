Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX [Image 6 of 17]

    University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army ROTC cadets with the University of Alaska conduct land navigation during a field training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. The Nanook Battalion which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to develop warrior skills, train tactical task and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Alaska National Guard
    University of Anchorage
    University of Fairbanks
    FTX

