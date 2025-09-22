Pershing Cup 2025 Day 1 OC/T in Contact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Teams begin moving out to locate their plotted navigation points during the “OC/T in Contact” event on Day 1 of the Pershing Cup, Sept. 23, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event, hosted by First Army, will take place at Fort Stewart, GA, from September 22 to 25, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Marie Alth)