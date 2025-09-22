Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pershing Cup 2025 Day 1 OC/T in Contact [Image 30 of 31]

    Pershing Cup 2025 Day 1 OC/T in Contact

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT STEWART, Ga. — Team 4 completes plotting navigation points on their map and prepares to move out during the “OC/T in Contact” event on Day 1 of the Pershing Cup, Sept. 23, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors; their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event, hosted by First Army, will take place at Fort Stewart, GA, from September 22 to 25, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Marie Alth)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9337975
    VIRIN: 250923-A-FB640-1532
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    PershingCup2025

