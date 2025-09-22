Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman guards a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing during the U.S. Army Reserve Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise at Lincoln Airport and Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2024. Active-duty and Air Force Reserve aircrew for the jet practiced refueling from a large fuel bladder. The ability to move aircraft fuel to various locations allows U.S. Air Forces to remain unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)