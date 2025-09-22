Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

    LINCOLNAIRPORT AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Airman guards a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing during the U.S. Army Reserve Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise at Lincoln Airport and Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2024. Active-duty and Air Force Reserve aircrew for the jet practiced refueling from a large fuel bladder. The ability to move aircraft fuel to various locations allows U.S. Air Forces to remain unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9337134
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-MW698-1324
    Resolution: 5507x3664
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: LINCOLNAIRPORT AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    This work, Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise
    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

    Team Barksdale highlights interoperability, ACE concept during exercise

    Fuels
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Total Force

