Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing stands ready for refueling during the U.S. Army Reserve Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise at Lincoln Airport and Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2024. The exercise, which ended July 12, highlighted the interoperability of U.S. services and provided training in Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9337130
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-MW698-1217
    Resolution: 4947x3291
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise
    Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Barksdale highlights interoperability, ACE concept during exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Group
    Army Reserve
    Ace Air National Guard;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download