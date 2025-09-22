Logistics forces participate in remote fueling exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing stands ready for refueling during the U.S. Army Reserve Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise at Lincoln Airport and Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2024. The exercise, which ended July 12, highlighted the interoperability of U.S. services and provided training in Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)