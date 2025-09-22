Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Achieving Space Superiority Panel [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Readiness Command Maj. Gen. Jim Smith takes part in a panel discussion at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md. Sept 23, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9336838
    VIRIN: 250924-F-JJ904-7008
    Resolution: 2000x1745
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Achieving Space Superiority Panel [Image 7 of 7], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel
    Achieving Space Superiority Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    Panel Air Superiority General
    David Miller Douglas Schiess
    Jim Smith Kevin Chilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download