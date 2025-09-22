45th FC builds readiness through staff exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Danny Duarte, 45th Finance Center Team A officer in charge from Fort Knox, Kentucky, asks a question during a staff exercise in the Mark Sullivan Auditorium at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Sept. 18, 2025. The four-day exercise brought together elements from the 45th FC’s headquarters and three geographically separated teams to assess the unit’s operational capacity and limitations while enhancing its future operational reach for large scale and multidomain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)