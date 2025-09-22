Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th FC builds readiness through staff exercise [Image 5 of 11]

    45th FC builds readiness through staff exercise

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Maj. Danny Duarte, 45th Finance Center Team A officer in charge from Fort Knox, Kentucky, asks a question during a staff exercise in the Mark Sullivan Auditorium at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Sept. 18, 2025. The four-day exercise brought together elements from the 45th FC’s headquarters and three geographically separated teams to assess the unit’s operational capacity and limitations while enhancing its future operational reach for large scale and multidomain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9336807
    VIRIN: 250918-A-IM476-1349
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    This work, 45th FC builds readiness through staff exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

