45th FC builds readiness through staff exercise

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s 45th Finance Center pose for a photo in the Mark Sullivan Auditorium at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Sept. 18, 2025. The four-day exercise brought together elements from the 45th FC’s headquarters and three geographically separated teams to assess the unit’s operational capacity and limitations while enhancing its future operational reach for large scale and multidomain operations. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)