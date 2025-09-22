KOROR, Palau (Sept. 24, 2025) The Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24, 2025. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 05:02
|Photo ID:
|9336016
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-YV347-1209
|Resolution:
|7879x5253
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.