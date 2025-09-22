Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025

    PALAU

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOROR, Palau (Sept. 24, 2025) Musician 1st Class Jonah David, percussionists for the Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band, performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 24, 2025. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 9336013
    VIRIN: 250924-N-YV347-1067
    Resolution: 8188x5459
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025
    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Band Performs at George B. Harris Elementary School in Koror, Palau, Sept. 24, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS John L. Canley
    PP25
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    Pacific Partnership
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download