Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Fourteen joint service members representing III MEF, INDOPACOM, 7th Air Force, USFK, MARFOR-K, 1st Signal Brigade, and 304th ESB-E trained on the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) SMART-T planning with satellite communications Sept. 15-19, 2025, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The AEHF SMART-T training was hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade, supported by USFK, service members received this class on AEHF from the Mission Planner Mobile Training Team (MTT) from Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. The course enhances joint planning skills, increases joint service interoperability, and strengthens readiness across the United States Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM) and Korean Theater of Operations, reinforcing critical Satellite Communication (SATCOM) proficiency for crisis and conflict operations. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Goodman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9335693
    VIRIN: 250918-A-TV877-7234
    Resolution: 5495x3663
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce
    1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download