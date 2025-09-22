1st Signal Brigade hosts an Advanced Extremely High Frequency planner course for service members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine, and Airforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fourteen joint service members representing III MEF, INDOPACOM, 7th Air Force, USFK, MARFOR-K, 1st Signal Brigade, and 304th ESB-E trained on the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) SMART-T planning with satellite communications Sept. 15-19, 2025, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The AEHF SMART-T training was hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade, supported by USFK, service members received this class on AEHF from the Mission Planner Mobile Training Team (MTT) from Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. The course enhances joint planning skills, increases joint service interoperability, and strengthens readiness across the United States Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM) and Korean Theater of Operations, reinforcing critical Satellite Communication (SATCOM) proficiency for crisis and conflict operations. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Goodman)