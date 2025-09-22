The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Aryka Chavez, 90th Force Support Squardron fitness manager, works in the kitcken of the Chadwell Dining Facility on Sept. 23, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Chavez was previously a missile chef for 90 FSS and found a passion for the culinary art, leading her to work towards a higher education in the field.