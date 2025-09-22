Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez [Image 4 of 4]

    The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Raegan Lockhart 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Aryka Chavez, 90th Force Support Squardron fitness manager, works in the kitcken of the Chadwell Dining Facility on Sept. 23, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Chavez was previously a missile chef for 90 FSS and found a passion for the culinary art, leading her to work towards a higher education in the field.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 17:21
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

