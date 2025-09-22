The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez

Senior Airman Aryka Chavez, 90th Force Support Squardron fitness manager, poses for a photo in the kitcken of the Chadwell Dining Facility on Sept. 23, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Chavez was previously a missile chef for 90 FSS and found a passion for the culinary art, leading her to work towards a higher education in the field.
|09.23.2025
|09.23.2025 17:21
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
