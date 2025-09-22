Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez [Image 2 of 4]

    The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Raegan Lockhart 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Aryka Chavez, 90th Force Support Squardron fitness manager, poses for a photo in the kitcken of the Chadwell Dining Facility on Sept. 23, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Chavez was previously a missile chef for 90 FSS and found a passion for the culinary art, leading her to work towards a higher education in the field.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9335153
    VIRIN: 250923-F-CT461-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, The Airman Behind the Craft: Meet Senior Airman Chavez [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Raegan Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

