Peninsula Area CPO Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) LNC Christa Kluender arrives after her anchors were pinned during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for CPO Peninsula Class 132. The event was held at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).