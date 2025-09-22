Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peninsula Area CPO Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    Peninsula Area CPO Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) LNC Christa Kluender arrives after her anchors were pinned during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for CPO Peninsula Class 132. The event was held at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9334904
    VIRIN: 250916-N-TG517-9696
    Resolution: 3036x2083
    Size: 895.59 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Peninsula Area CPO Class 132 Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning
    Cheatham Annex
    chief petty officer (CPO)
    chief petty officer (CPO) selectees

