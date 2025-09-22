Hackathon V – A cyber and computer challenge event for young people 08

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from Fort George G. Meade hosted the first of three Hackathon events to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, Anne Arundel County Public Library, September 22.



The next Hackathon events are on October 7 and November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Odenton Regional Library. Registration is open now for the October event on the AACPL website at https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-200197.



This is the fifth year the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) is hosting Hackathon and at the event young people can compete in a CTF (capture-the-flag) where participants search for flags, using a variety of techniques including reverse engineering, decryption, netcat, and ssh keys; and at the four other stations, completing those challenges contributes to their overall CTF score.