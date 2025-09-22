Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hackathon V – A cyber and computer challenge event for young people 02

    Hackathon V – A cyber and computer challenge event for young people 02

    ODENTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from Fort George G. Meade hosted the first of three Hackathon events to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, Anne Arundel County Public Library, September 22.

    The next Hackathon events are on October 7 and November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Odenton Regional Library. Registration is open now for the October event on the AACPL website at https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-200197.

    This is the fifth year the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) is hosting Hackathon and at the event young people can compete in a CTF (capture-the-flag) where participants search for flags, using a variety of techniques including reverse engineering, decryption, netcat, and ssh keys; and at the four other stations, completing those challenges contributes to their overall CTF score.

    by Steven Stover

