Mississippi and Louisiana National Guard Unite for Washington, D.C. Task Force Mission

U.S. Army Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, center left, and Maj. Stuart Doyle, right, executive officer, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, visit 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard Soldiers on patrol at the Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)