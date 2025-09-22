Mississippi and Louisiana National Guard Unite for Washington, D.C. Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Capt. Alex Wiltz, commander, 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general, LANG, Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, Jr., senior enlisted leader, LANG, Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, MSNG and 1st Sgt. Korey Matthews, LANG, pose for a photo in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)