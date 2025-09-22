Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Medical Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self Defense Force personnel assigned to the 3rd Logistics Group Medical Unit, Middle Army, review ultrasound images during a trilateral field medical training exercise in Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. The training was part of Orient Shield 25, a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations. This iteration of Orient Shield included the participation of the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)