Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Medical Field Training

Australian soldiers assigned to the 4th Health Battalion, Australian Royal Army, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force personnel assigned to the 3rd Logistics Group Medical Unit, Middle Army, assess a casualty during a trilateral field medical training exercise in Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. The training was part of Orient Shield 25, a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations. This iteration of Orient Shield included the participation of the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9333549
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-KM154-1077
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
