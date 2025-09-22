Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Medical Field Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Medical Field Training

    SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Australian soldiers assigned to the 4th Health Battalion, Australian Royal Army, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force personnel assigned to the 3rd Logistics Group Medical Unit, Middle Army, assess a casualty during a trilateral field medical training exercise in Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. The training was part of Orient Shield 25, a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations. This iteration of Orient Shield included the participation of the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

