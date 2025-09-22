386th EMDS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, left, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, showcases the capabilities of an ambulance to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. The 386th EMDS employs the ambulance to rapidly provide medical care to injured personnel, even in remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)