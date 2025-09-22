Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EMDS immersion brief [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th EMDS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, right, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, showcases the capabilities of an ambulance to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. The ambulance enables first responders to deliver enhanced care by providing access to a wider range of medical tools than what can be carried on a person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 9333305
    VIRIN: 250826-F-NI494-1146
    Resolution: 5445x3623
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EMDS immersion brief [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief
    386th EMDS immersion brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download