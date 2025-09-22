386th EMDS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, right, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, showcases the capabilities of an ambulance to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. The ambulance enables first responders to deliver enhanced care by providing access to a wider range of medical tools than what can be carried on a person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)